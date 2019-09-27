Tri-City crooks practice parkour during two rooftop chases, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two Tri-City crooks tried their hand at some parkour in a pair of unsuccessful attempts to elude police.

The first happened at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in Pasco after Albertsons employees reported Tyler J. Gladney, 27, violated a previous order to stay out of the store. They last spotted him crossing Court Street, Pasco police said on Facebook.

Pasco police Officer Eric Fox caught up with Gladney near 21st Avenue and Agate Street. Gladney tossed his backpack and dashed away from the officer. He made it half a block before deciding to take to the roofs of the residential buildings in the area.

He leaped onto the first roof and started hopping between that house and a neighboring home in an attempt to escape police. At one point he jumped on top of an RV, but he refused to come back down.

His last daring jump landed him on the ground, and he was quickly surrounded by Pasco police officers who came to the area, authorities said.

“Officers spoke to the homeowners, who were understandably confused, as they typically only hear noises on the rooftop on Dec. 24 and confirmed the man didn’t have permission to be on top of their homes,” police said.

Inside of Gladney’s backpack, police found a number of items that were taken from Albertsons, police said.

He was booked into Franklin County jail for shoplifting, three counts of trespassing, destroying property, resisting arrest and an outstanding felony warrant.

A man left a wig on a roof after police spotted him. The man was seen by people in the neighborhood prowling cars. Kennewick Police Department

Thursday, on the 1000 block of West Kennewick Avenue, people reported seeing Cameron Jones, 33, trying to get into vehicles. When officers arrived, they saw Jones wearing a wig and standing on a rooftop, Kennewick police said.

Officers calling out to him, he darted away, leaping onto the roof of an antique vehicle before running through yards.

Police caught up with him and arrested him for malicious mischief, resisting arrest and trespassing.