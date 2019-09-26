Crime
Pasco police searching for suspect near high school
Pasco police are searching the area around Eighth Avenue and Nixon Street for a man who crashed a stolen car.
The man ran from the area, Pasco police said on Twitter. A dog is tracking the suspect now.
Residents are asked to stay inside and others are asked to avoid the area.
Pasco High School went into lockdown around 8:30 a.m. while police started the search, according to radio traffic.
