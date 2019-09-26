Crime

Pasco police searching for suspect near high school

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Pasco, WA

Pasco police are searching the area around Eighth Avenue and Nixon Street for a man who crashed a stolen car.

The man ran from the area, Pasco police said on Twitter. A dog is tracking the suspect now.

Residents are asked to stay inside and others are asked to avoid the area.

Pasco High School went into lockdown around 8:30 a.m. while police started the search, according to radio traffic.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  