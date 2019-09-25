2 Richland men arrested for child sexual exploitation after year-long investigation

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Two 44-year-old Richland men were arrested Wednesday on child sexual exploitation allegations following a year-long investigation.

Matthew J. Lowe was picked up on seven felonies, while Russell L. Meyer faces three charges.

A news release from the Richland Police Department says they started looking into the allegations in October 2018.

The resulting investigation uncovered nearly 45 terabytes of digital evidence, which is still being analyzed.

That capacity of digital storage would cover approximately 9 million photos or 22,500 hours of video.

Richland police did not release further details on the case.

Lowe is charged with two counts each of second- and third-degree child rape of a teen girl.

He also has one count each of sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possessing those images.

Russell L. Meyer is on the Benton County Sheriff’s Office sex offender registry for a 2016 conviction. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Meyer is charged with two counts of second-degree child rape and one count of possessing sexually explicit images of a child.

The news release says Meyer currently is registered as a Level 2 sex offender from a 2016 conviction for second-degree extortion involving sexual motivation.

Tri-City Herald archives show Meyer had been a supervisor at a wireless store when he told a female employee she had to have sex with him to keep her job.

Richland police say there may be additional victims in this case who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Drew Florence at 509-942-7654 or dflorence@ci.richland.wa.us.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.