Facebook followers help Pasco police solve a stabbing

A man was upset that he couldn’t get meth, so he stabbed his source on a busy Pasco street, say police.

Rigoberto Lopez Magallon, 33, and another man wanted some meth on Saturday, and asked a man near the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lewis Street to set them up with a dealer, according to Pasco police.

When the man said he couldn’t help them, Magallon got angry.

At some point, Magallon stabbed the victim in the stomach. The wound was described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Police have not said whether the men knew each other.

Rigoberto Magallon

The victim initially told investigators that two men were involved, so police pulled photos of the potential suspects from security cameras in the area and shared them on Facebook.

People who saw the post responded, and soon police had identified two men. One turned out to be a witness, and the other was Magallon.

Officers arrested Magallon Wednesday morning. He was booked into Franklin County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

The lead detective, Bill Wright, is asking anyone with information about the attack to call 509-628-0333 or email wrightb@pasco-wa.gov.

Pasco police praised their Facebook followers for the help.

“Your interaction with this page and your confidence in the Pasco Police Department is what generated these tips and drives the follow up,” Pasco police posted.