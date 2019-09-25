Crime
West Richland man jailed for holding a woman at knifepoint and raping her, police say
Washington state crimes by the numbers
A West Richland man is in jail after holding a woman at knifepoint and raping her.
Jose Trujillo Meraz, 32, threatened a woman he knew with a knife inside a James Street home early this morning and stopped her from leaving, said West Richland police.
After an argument, he sexually assaulted her.
Neighbors heard the commotion and called police. When they arrived, Trujillo Meraz was gone.
Benton County deputies found him south of Kennewick and arrested him.
He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree rape, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Comments