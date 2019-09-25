West Richland man jailed for holding a woman at knifepoint and raping her, police say

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A West Richland man is in jail after holding a woman at knifepoint and raping her.

Jose Trujillo Meraz, 32, threatened a woman he knew with a knife inside a James Street home early this morning and stopped her from leaving, said West Richland police.

After an argument, he sexually assaulted her.

Neighbors heard the commotion and called police. When they arrived, Trujillo Meraz was gone.

Benton County deputies found him south of Kennewick and arrested him.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree rape, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.