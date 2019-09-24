Early-morning Tri-Cities shopper chased, then attacked with a box cutter

Albertsons at 1330 N. 20th Ave., Pasco.

A shirtless man chased and then slashed a shopper with a box cutter inside an Albertsons grocery store early Monday.

Pasco police were called at 1:30 a.m. after a 32-year-old customer told an employee that a stranger was chasing him around inside the 20th Avenue store, said Sgt. Scott Warren.

Joe F. Gutierrez, 25, who was shirtless and wearing blue jeans at the time, had already attacked the man, leaving a bloody gash on the man’s side, said Warren.

When officers arrived, Gutierrez and the other victim were at the front of the store. They found the box cutter on the floor nearby.

Police believe the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Gutierrez mistakenly thought the other man was a rival gang member before attacking at him, according to a Facebook post.

Gutierrez was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

He is currently facing drug charges in Benton County, and had previous assault, burglary and malicious mischief charges dropped in 2016 after he took part in mental health treatment, according to court documents.

The man’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Pasco police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Chris Caicedo at caicedo@pasco-wa.gov.