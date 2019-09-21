Shots fired during argument at Kennewick home, police say. Officers are looking for the shooter

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kennewick police are still investgating after a person fired several shots during an argument at a Dennis Street home.

Several people heard multiple gunshots at 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Dennis Street and Fourth Avenue, and called police. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the street, Kennewick police said.

Witnesses said a fight at a nearby home led to an unknown person possibly firing into the air. People then left in two vehicles, one black and the other tan. No one would say who fired the gun.

No property was damaged and no one was hurt.

Police do not believe this was a random act, and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information can call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers offers an up to $1,000 reward for any information leading to a felony arrest.