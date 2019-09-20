Crime
High-speed police chase ends with officers fishing man out of Yakima River
A man fleeing from police led the Prosser Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed chase Friday after he sped away as officers attempted to stop his vehicle.
The sheriff’s office reported that Prosser police attempted to stop Saldana Majin Jr., but he drove away, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on eastbound Interstate 82.
Majin crashed near Yakitat Road. Instead of surrendering, he fled on foot, running a mile to the Yakima River, where he attempted to lose police by swimming across the channel, the sheriff’s office reported.
He gave up when he saw officers waiting for him to reach the bank of the river.
He was booked into Benton County jail on suspicion of felony eluding a police vessel and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
