1 person killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 82

Here’s what the Washington State Patrol does The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington.

The driver of a Toyota Camry died late Thursday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 82 near Sunnyside.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are trying to notify family members before releasing the driver’s identity.

The Toyota was traveling the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of the highway, just one mile east of Sunnyside, when it slammed into a Buick Verano.

Leandra P. Ramirez was driving the Buick in the 10:21 p.m. head-on crash. The 21-year-old Benton City woman was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A state patrol report says troopers don’t yet know if drugs or alcohol were involved. They are continuing to investigate the cause, including why the driver was on the wrong side of the highway.