Driver crashes into box truck while making improper U-turn on Highway 395, according to WSP
A 25-year-old Richland man was injured Friday morning when a car made a U-turn in front of the truck he was riding in, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Steven A. Rivas was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco for treatment following the 6:38 a.m. crash.
According to the state patrol, a Subaru Impreza turned south onto Highway 395 from eastbound Blanton Road, about 10 miles north of Pasco.
The Subaru, driven by Darren W. Bontrager, then pulled into the median to turn into the northbound lanes.
The 20-year-old driver from Estacada, Ore., failed to yield the right of way to an Isuzu Box Truck when he made the U-turn in his Subaru, the state patrol reported.
The box truck, driven by Jeffrey D. McIntyre, of West Richland, was hit by the Subaru.
Bontrager and McIntyre, 21, were not injured. All three men were using their seat belts.
