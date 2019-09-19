70,000 illegal pot plants seized. Franklin County deputies use new tool to find them

Franklin County deputies and the Washington State Patrol have found 70,000 cannabis plants hidden in farmers fields this month. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Using a new tool this year, Franklin County deputies have seized 70,000 illegal marijuana plants hidden in farmers’ fields.

In the past month, deputies also found 500 pounds of processed cannabis that was ready to be sold on the streets, said sheriff’s officials.

All of it was hiding in plain sight among other Franklin County crops, particularly mature corn stalks.

The illegal growing operations are nothing new.

For years, growers have hidden their forbidden crop among the legal commodities and then cut and removed it before farmers harvested their own crops.

Franklin County deputies have used airplanes to spot the illegal operations.

This year, some of the pot plants were found by farmers while others were discovered using a drone to buzz across fields.

Just this week, deputies found 26,000 plants in corn fields off Hendricks, Juniper, Olympia and Russell roads.

Deputies and the Washington State Patrol Eradication Narcotics Enforcement teams have not tracked down the illegal growers, said Franklin County Commander Rick Rochleau.

And, he said, it’s not clear where the drugs were headed.

While marijuana possession in small amounts is legal in the state, it’s illegal to grow marijuana in Franklin County under a ban imposed by county commissioners.