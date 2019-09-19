Richland High student expelled after sending threatening texts

A Richland High student was arrested Wednesday after sending text message threats to another student.

Administrators learned about the threat at 10:40 a.m. and put the school into a lockdown until the student could be found, said Principal Tim Praino in a written message to parents.

The student was emergency expelled, a move aimed at protecting students and staff from potential danger.

Richland police were called and the student was taken into custody at the school.

While officials initially feared the student was threatening the school, investigators learned his messages were aimed specifically at an individual and not the school, Richland police said.

The lockdown was lifted after about 40 minutes.

“We want our community to know that we take all threats seriously and thoroughly investigate them,” Praino wrote. “We encourage students and community members to act as soon as possible by reporting any threats or safety concerns to the police or school administrators.”