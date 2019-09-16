Crime
Motorcyclist hospitalized after highway crash in Franklin County
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A 51-year-old motorcyclist remains hospitalized after driving off of the side of a rural Franklin County highway Sunday afternoon.
Timothy W. Moore of Ephrata was speeding south on Highway 261 on a Harley-Davidson about 13 miles outside of Kahlotus when he lost control at 3 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.
Moore was wearing his helmet when he crashed.
Highway 261 is a two-lane highway that runs through Franklin, Adams and Columbia counties.
He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he was listed as stable Monday morning.
WSP investigators cited Moore for driving too fast for the road conditions.
Comments