Security guard handcuffs a Kennewick woman and demands sex, police say

What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. By
Kennewick, WA

A Kennewick security guard handcuffed and drove a woman away from a restaurant before propositioning her, police say.

Antonio Cruz, 21, was working as a security officer in July at a local business when a woman reportedly started making a commotion outside, Kennewick police said on its Facebook page.

Cruz stepped outside and put handcuffs on her.

Then he allegedly put her in a car and drove her a mile away from the restaurant, police said. As he held her in the car, he ask her for sex in exchange for not reporting her to police.

He eventually released her without assaulting her, said officials.

Police arrested Cruz on Friday. He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of kidnapping with a sexual motivation and first-degree extortion.

