Man took $12,000 worth of tools and tried to sell them, deputies say. He’s been elusive

Investigators are hoping the public can help find a man who authorities say walked away from a construction company with $12,000 in high-end tools.

Richard E. Thomas, 41, allegedly left his job at Kennewick-based Badger Development with laser levels, a $6,000 pipe laser and other equipment sometime before the summer, said Lt. Erik Magnuson.

Richard Edward Thomas

Company officials told deputies about the theft in July when Thomas allegedly began trying to sell them.

Police have been able to get back most of the items as Thomas has tried to sell them, they have not found Thomas.

Investigators forwarded the report to prosecutors and are asking for a nationwide warrant to be issued, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas is believe to be in Leavenworth, and they are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-628-0333.