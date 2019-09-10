Shoeless burglar eludes police after breaking into two Kennewick homes

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police came away empty-handed after a man broke into two homes in the Canyon Lakes area of Kennewick Tuesday morning.

Neighbors spotted a shoeless man break into a home at the corner of 36th Avenue and Dennis Street around 8:45 a.m. and called police. While police were investigating, they were alerted that the burglar broke into a second home and took some other items, said Lt. Aaron Clem.

Police used a dog to track him, but it lost the scent before they could find him.

The man was described as being in his 20s and wearing a white T-shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 509-628-0333.