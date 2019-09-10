Woman chases Kennewick purse snatcher until the car crash

A man grabbed a purse through an open passenger window Monday setting off a chase that ended with a crash on Gage Boulevard. Kennewick Police Department

What started as a man asking for a cigarette, turned into a chase around Columbia Center mall.

A woman was sitting in her car in the mall parking lot in Kennewick on Monday night when a man walked up to her open passenger’s side window and asked for a cigarette.

When the woman said she didn’t smoke, he reached inside and grabbed her purse and dashed to a nearby car.

The victim followed in what became a chase around the mall that ended in a fender bender at Gage Boulevard and Pittsburgh Street.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A chase after a theft ended when two cars got into a fender bender near Gage Boulevard and Pittsburgh Street. Kennewick police

The thief and his driver, Veronica Cruz, 21, ran away from the wrecked car. Officers found Cruz hiding near Buffalo Wild Wings. They weren’t able to find the suspected thief.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect’s location is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.