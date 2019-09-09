15-year-old is accused of sex trafficking his 12-year-old friend in Tri-Cities

The difference between prostitution and sex trafficking According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work.

A 15-year-old boy is accused of sex trafficking a 12-year-old friend after a quinceañera party in Pasco.

An adult and the 15-year-old have been arrested and face felony sex crime charges.

Jesus Felizardo Serrano-Flores, 23, is being held on $50,000 bail on suspicion of commercial sex abuse of a minor.

Franklin County prosecutors have until Tuesday to file charges or he will be released from jail.

The 12-year-old girl reported to Pasco police in August that she was leaving a quinceañera with her 15-year-old friend when he started talking to a man later identified as Serrano-Flores, said court documents.

She said that her friend told Serrano-Flores that she was 17, according to the documents. The teen also told Serrano-Flores that it would cost him to have sex with her.

They went to the man’s apartment on Lewis Street, where Serrano-Flores had sex with the girl while the other teen remained in the room, said the documents.

Police later obtained surveillance video from the building that showed the three entering the apartment building, said documents.

She told police Serrano-Flores then gave her friend $100. The girl said her friend did not give her any of the money.

She said her friend previously had suggested she use her body for sex, but she had said no, according to court documents.

The 15-year-old told police that Serrano-Flores initially gave him $20 to buy some condoms and then he gave it back. He then said Serrano-Flores gave him $100 but he also gave that back.

Police identified Serrano-Flores with the help of descriptions of his blue braces and found him at his Pasco home last week.

He voluntarily went to the police station to be interviewed, where he told police he did not know it was illegal to pay for sex, according to court documents.

He told police he gave the 15-year-old $20 for condoms, $100 for sex and, later, $20 for cab fare for the teens. He said the boy told him the girl was 20 but then admitted he believed she was younger.

He was booked into the Franklin County jail on Friday.

The 15-year-old boy was taken the same day to the Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick, where he is being held on investigation of promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor.