Car filled with items stolen from 6 stores found in Fred Meyer parking lot

Kennewick police stopped a shoplifting spree when they found a car at the Kennewick Fred Meyer Saturday evening with thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen from at least six different Tri-City stores.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested and taken to the Benton County jail and two of the four juveniles in the car could also face charges, say Kennewick police.

Police officers had been called to the Fred Meyer for a reported shoplifting.

Five people ran from the store and got into a car in the parking lot, where police found the five and the suspected stolen goods.

The merchandise has been returned to stores.

Shelby Marie Richie-Garcia was booked into jail shortly after 9 p.m. on suspicion of felony theft and possession of stolen property.