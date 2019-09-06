A sex offender walked into a Tri-City high school. What he said put him in jail

Tri-City Herald

A transient sex offender is in jail after walking into Kennewick High School on Friday morning.

Brandon R. Hankel, 36, entered the gym annex about 8 a.m. and found a teacher inside her office, police said.

He then “made statements related to a possible sexual assault,” said a news release.

After the comments, he ran out of the building.

Kennewick police officer Mike Rosane, a school resource officer on the downtown school campus, chased and caught him at the corner of First Avenue and Fruitland Street.

The normal school day had just started at the high school, which is undergoing a major renovation.

Hankel has a 2013 conviction for attempted third-degree rape and indecent exposure.

He had been a transient in the city since February but has been registering with the county as required by law.

Officials have classified him as a Level 3 offender, meaning he is considered at a high risk to commit another sexually-motivated crime.

He was booked into the Benton County jail Friday morning on suspicion of burglary with sexual motivation.