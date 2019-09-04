Crime
Woman smashes car into Kennewick police motorcycle while officer was making a stop
A Kennewick motorcycle officer avoided injury after having a close call during a Wednesday morning traffic stop.
The officer had stopped a car along Columbia Center Boulevard near Seventh Avenue. He was standing on the sidewalk when a woman driving another car slammed into his motorcycle.
Medics were called to check out everyone involved, including an infant who was riding in one of the cars, according to dispatch. No one was hurt.
Columbia Center Boulevard was closed while officers investigate.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
