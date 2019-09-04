Crime
Police look for person who fired shots in Kennewick neighborhood early Wednesday morning
Kennewick police are investigating a series of gunshots that rang out in a Seventh Avenue neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Several people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. after hearing multiple gunshot in the area of Seventh Avenue and Vancouver Street, which sits near the head of the Spirit of America Trail.
When officers arrived, nobody was in the area, but they did find five bullet casings scattered across the ground along the 2400 block.
No vehicles or buildings appeared to be hit, and no one was reported hurt, said Lt. Aaron Clem.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shots to contact Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
