Family fight in Pasco ends with 2 people shot

A Pasco man is in jail after two people were shot early Monday morning in his house.

Brennan Isley, 45, was drunk and arguing with his 18-year-old son about a girl at the family’s house at the 8000 block of Saturna Drive around 2 a.m., said Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren.

Isley’s 21-year-old son arrived home with his girlfriend, and the older son stepped into the altercation, Warren said.

The fight appeared to be over, but then the father got a gun, Warren said. The older son and his girlfriend attempted to get the gun away from him.

During the struggle, both the older son and his girlfriend were shot in the hand. The son may lose some fingers, Warren said.

Isley was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.