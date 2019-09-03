Kennewick woman arrested for driving drunk after 2-car rollover crash on I-82

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A Kennewick woman is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk when she caused a rollover crash on Interstate 82 near Benton City.

Iris J. Barrera, 34, was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of felony vehicular assault.

Barrera was not injured in the 2:10 a.m. wreck, though her 2016 Hyundai Elantra rolled, according to the Washington State Patrol.

However, driver Alvaro V. Ambriz was hurt when his 2000 Ford Explorer also rolled after being hit.

Ambriz, 51, of Wapato was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment.

The State Patrol reported that both Barrera and Ambriz were westbound on I-82, one mile east of Benton City, when the Hyundai struck the Ford.

The Hyundai came to rest in the median, while the Ford stopped rolling off the right shoulder, WSP said.

The crash is still under investigation, but troopers reportedly determined Barrera was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Barrera appeared Tuesday morning before a Benton County District Court judge. Her bail was set at $2,500.