Kennewick woman arrested for driving drunk after 2-car rollover crash on I-82
A Kennewick woman is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk when she caused a rollover crash on Interstate 82 near Benton City.
Iris J. Barrera, 34, was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of felony vehicular assault.
Barrera was not injured in the 2:10 a.m. wreck, though her 2016 Hyundai Elantra rolled, according to the Washington State Patrol.
However, driver Alvaro V. Ambriz was hurt when his 2000 Ford Explorer also rolled after being hit.
Ambriz, 51, of Wapato was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment.
The State Patrol reported that both Barrera and Ambriz were westbound on I-82, one mile east of Benton City, when the Hyundai struck the Ford.
The Hyundai came to rest in the median, while the Ford stopped rolling off the right shoulder, WSP said.
The crash is still under investigation, but troopers reportedly determined Barrera was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Barrera appeared Tuesday morning before a Benton County District Court judge. Her bail was set at $2,500.
