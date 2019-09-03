Crime
A Tri-Citian who abandoned his burning car next to a gas pump ends up in jail
The driver of a car that caught fire at a West Richland gas station is in jail after his car burst into flames next to the pumps and he walked away.
Benton County Fire District 4 quickly extinguished the fire at the Circle K before the flames damaged the gas pumps.
A short time later West Richland police arrested Thomas Michael May, 37, on suspicion of misdemeanor reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended or revoked license and no valid license.
He was booked into the Benton County jail at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
