Pedestrian pushing a shopping cart on Highway 395 killed by hit-and-run driver

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have information about a collision that killed a person pushing a shopping cart along Highway 395 in Hermiston early Saturday.

A red car believe to be a Honda hit the pedestrian along the highway near First Street about 2:30 a.m, Oregon State Police said.

The driver and car were gone by the time police arrived.

The pedestrian died at the scene. More information about the pedestrian was expected to be released later.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several pieces of the wrecked car, including a red bumper, were left behind.

Police are looking for the car that left behind this bumper at a fatal crash on Highway 395 in Hermiston. Oregon State Police

Investigators believe it was a Honda, possibly a Civic, dating to 1996 to 2000. And it had aftermarket parts added.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Hemiston police, Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation helped with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run collision is asked to call Oregon State Police at 800-442-0777.