Teen charges deputies on rural highway and gets a shock

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A driver caught a strange sight along the Old Inland Empire Highway near Benton City early Saturday — a man standing in the road with a knife.

The passerby called 911 sending Benton County sheriff’s deputies to the stretch of highway between Benton City and Prosser at 1:15 a.m. They found Angel Delangel, 19, still standing in the roadway.

While he wasn’t holding a knife when deputies arrived, he did not want to cooperate and soon charged them, they said. They used the electrical shock from a Taser to subdue him, according to sheriff’s department Facebook post.

Delangel was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.