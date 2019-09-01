77-year-old charged with groping disabled woman at Goodwill store

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A 77-year-old man is accused of groping a severely disabled woman who was shopping with her mother in Pasco’s Goodwill Outlet store.

David W. Grieb rubbed the arm and grabbed the breast of the 24-year-old woman every time her mother looked away, according to court documents.

The Vancouver, Wash., man had offered to give the mother and daughter a ride to a grocery store, documents said.

On Friday, Grieb was charged in Franklin County Superior Court with indecent liberties, a felony, and fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Grieb spent one night in the Franklin County jail, but was released Wednesday after posting $1,500 bail.

He is scheduled back in court Sept. 3.

The manager of the West Columbia Street store reported the alleged lewd conduct on Tuesday after seeing an older man in a cowboy hat and suspenders touching a young woman.

Grieb was at the checkout counter when Pasco police Officer Anthony Haworth arrived.

The mother and daughter had already left the store.

Detained at store

Grieb was detained while Haworth went to the office with the manager to watch store security footage, which allegedly showed the suspect touching himself inappropriately while talking to the young woman.

The video also showed Grieb touching the girl multiple times, then eventually the three of them going their separate ways, court documents said.

The manager was able to give police the customer’s phone number since she is a frequent visitor to the store.

The mother told officers she had been at Goodwill and talked with a man who matched Grieb’s description. She said she did not see anything happen between her daughter and the stranger, and became concerned with what police shared, documents said.

Victim is disabled

Another family member described the victim as having cerebral palsy and being severely mentally retarded, and said she is unable to communicate or “give consent for any type of touching even if she recognized what was going on.”

After he was arrested, Grieb reportedly admitted to rubbing the young woman’s arm.

“I told him I had seen the video, and he agreed with me that it looked bad,” wrote Haworth. “I asked him if he made a mistake, and he told me that he had.”

The indecent liberties charge against Grieb states that the victim was incapable of consent by reason of being mentally incapacitated or physically helpless to have sexual contact with him.

The assault charge includes the allegation of a sexual motivation.