Man gets pistol whipped in attack by a Kennewick burglar looking for drugs, say police

A man was looking for drugs when he broke into a Hawthorne Street home and attacked a 55-year-old man, said Kennewick police.

Brandon Alfaro, 18, busted out a window, climbed in and found Brian Lee inside on Thursday night.

Alfaro demanded drugs but when Lee said he didn’t have any, Alfaro hit him in the head with the gun and fired a shot next to him, said police Lt. Aaron Clem.

Alfaro eventually left and Lee called police. He was treated for several cuts to his head.

Police said Alfaro went to his home a couple blocks away on Hawthorne Street. He was found and arrested police also got a warrant to search his home.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and several other felony charges.