A Connell officer stopped a speeding car. She was hit when the suspected drunk sped off again

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

A north Franklin County man is locked up on $100,000 bail after he allegedly hit a Connell officer with his car when trying to get away from being pulled over.

Sadan Escobar Perez, 24, is suspected of being drunk as he then led Officer Michelle Goenen on a high-speed chase, occasionally crossing into oncoming traffic, ignoring stop signs and driving recklessly around several pedestrians.

Police later learned the white Chevrolet Malibu that Perez was driving Saturday had been stolen from his girlfriend’s father. They all live together in Mesa.

On Monday, Perez was ordered held on suspicion of second-degree assault, attempting to elude police and vehicle theft.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If he posts bond, he’s been told not to possess or drink alcohol.

It all started at 3:46 p.m. Saturday when Goenen was driving her patrol car on Highway 260 approaching Columbia Street in Connell when she saw a white car speeding toward her.

She estimated the car was traveling 55 to 60 mph in a 40-mph zone.

A citizen flagged down Goenen and and told the officer that the white car earlier had been driving 80 to 90 mph on Highway 395 and swerving back and forth in both lanes, court documents said.

Goenen then activated her emergency lights and stopped the car.

After Goenen approached the car and gave the reason for the stop, “The driver admitted he was driving fast and apologized,” documents said.

Perez smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils and appeared to be under the influence, Goenen noted.

She asked for his driver’s license, proof of insurance and registration, and that’s when Perez turned the steering wheel to the left and hit the gas pedal, court documents said.

Goenen was hit on her right hip by the side of the car as he drove off. She said it caused her to lose her balance and start to fall backward, but she was able to catch herself before going down.

The officer ran to her patrol car, turned on her siren and tried to catch up to Perez, but he refused to stop, documents said.

High-speed chase

He allegedly crossed the center line into traffic to pass slower vehicles, and turned onto Clark Street, where he drove 80-90 mph in a 25-mph residential zone.

Goenen reported that she eventually ended the pursuit because she was concerned about the safety of the public.

She saw the white car stop down the street and let the front passenger out. The man later told Goenen that Perez was speeding and swerving and had been drinking earlier in the day.

A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy spoke to the owner of the Chevrolet Malibu, who said the car was parked at his Mesa home when he left for work in the morning but gone by lunchtime.

The Malibu owner told the deputy he did not give Perez permission to drive his car since Perez’s license is suspended, documents said. He added that his daughter usually drove Perez to work.

The following day, Goenen — who previously worked as an officer in Pasco and Richland — noticed that she had a dark, purple bruise and also reported pain, soreness and stiffness in her lower back.

Perez was arrested early Sunday and booked into the Franklin County jail.