77-year-old offered $100 and food for sex, police say. He denied knowing she was 16

A 77-year-old man told police he had no clue the girl he was about to pay $100 for sex was only 16.

It was not the first time Ezequiel Magana Magana had met up with the teen, but this time she told him “no” and he wouldn’t listen. Then she pulled his gun from the glove box, according to court documents.

Magana was arrested Thursday night after Pasco police got a call about a disturbance on North Third Avenue, documents said.

On Monday, a Franklin County Superior Court judge found probable cause to hold the Richland man on suspicion of commercial sex abuse of a minor, a felony.

His bail was set at $15,000.

The call to police came in about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

Officers talked to Magana and he admitted he was going to pay the girl to have sex with him. However, he denied knowing her age, court documents said.

Before handing over the $100, Magana took the girl to get food. He started touching as he drove, and ignored her requests to stop, documents said.

At that point, the girl told him she no longer wanted to have sex.

The girl knew that Magana kept a gun in his glove box since she had been in his vehicle before. She allegedly grabbed the gun to defend herself, telling officers that she did not point it at him.

Magana has been ordered to have no contact with the teen while his case is pending.