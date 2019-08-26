Crime
A Pasco man is in jail on suspicion kicking and beating his dog
The owner of a Pasco dog with a swollen and cut face is being held in the Franklin County jail Monday on suspicion of first-degree animal cruelty.
Pasco police received a report Saturday night that Bryan Bastian, 26, of Pasco, had repeatedly stomped and kicked his mixed-breed dog he owned..
Video appeared to show Bastian kicking the dog’s head about 16 times, according to Pasco police.
The dog has been handed over to Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control Services.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police is 509-628-0333.
