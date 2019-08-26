A Pasco man is in jail on suspicion kicking and beating his dog

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

The owner of a Pasco dog with a swollen and cut face is being held in the Franklin County jail Monday on suspicion of first-degree animal cruelty.

Pasco police received a report Saturday night that Bryan Bastian, 26, of Pasco, had repeatedly stomped and kicked his mixed-breed dog he owned..

Video appeared to show Bastian kicking the dog’s head about 16 times, according to Pasco police.

The dog has been handed over to Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control Services.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police is 509-628-0333.