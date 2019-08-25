They broke up a month ago. Then he ambushed her, say police

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

A Kennewick woman suffered a dislocated jaw and other injuries after her ex-boyfriend ambushed her, say police.

The woman and her friend were going to spend the night Aug. 18 at a relative’s home on Fifth Place.

As her friend was unloading the car, the woman stepped inside the house.

When she walked into the master bedroom, Julian R. Ariza, 26, allegedly attacked her.

“She said she begged him to stop, but he would not stop punching her,” according to court documents.

The beating left her with a dislocated jaw and put her in the hospital for several days, said the documents.

And it wasn’t the first time Ariza had become violent, she told police. Before they split up a month ago, Ariza had choked her and threatened to kill her.

This time he broke a window and climbed in to wait for her.

When the woman’s friend heard screaming coming from inside, she ran to the front door and tried to open it, only to find it locked.

Ariza continued to attack his ex-girlfriend while accusing her friend of making her “do things that she should not be doing.”

And when he punched the friend, his ex-girlfriend grabbed him and told her friend to run.

Then Ariza punched the friend in the neck and said, “You’re going to remember me because your death is near,” said court documents.

Both women escaped to a home on Seventh Avenue where they called police. They were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.

Police found Ariza in the driveway of a Fifth Place home, where he reportedly told officers, “Yes. It’s me, go ahead and take me,” and “It’s not fair because she cheated on me.”

He is being held in the Benton County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.