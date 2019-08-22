Richland woman slips the cops twice in one day with the same trick

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Richland woman escaped police twice in two cities in a to a search for a white Honda Civic with stolen license plates.

A Kennewick officer spotted the woman speeding near Deschutes Avenue and Idaho Place around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

When the officer tried to stop her, she sped up, running a stop sign at about 50 mph in the neighborhood, said Kennewick Lt. Aaron Clem.

She pulled her car over, but not for long. When the officer started approaching, she looked over her shoulder and hit the gas, Clem said.

The license plate led back to a Kennewick home, Clem said. When the officer got there, he saw a similar car in the driveway and realized the woman had switched her Civic’s rear plate.

The plate on the car at the home belonged to a car stolen in June, Clem said.

About six hours later, Richland police saw the woman around 2:30 p.m. near the Fred Meyer. An officer tried to stop her, but she used the same trick as before.

She was last seen speeding eastbound on Abbot Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.