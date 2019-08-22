He stole more than $1,200 in sunglasses. Do you know who he is?

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police want to give some shade to a man that walked out of Columbia Center mall with more than $1,200 in sunglasses.

The man walked into a store around 10 a.m. last week and snagged seven pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses from a display, Kennewick police said. The pairs have a value of more than $1,200.

The thief then strolled out the door, police said.

The man had a beard and wore a hat, T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about him is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.