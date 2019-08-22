Crime
He stole more than $1,200 in sunglasses. Do you know who he is?
Police want to give some shade to a man that walked out of Columbia Center mall with more than $1,200 in sunglasses.
The man walked into a store around 10 a.m. last week and snagged seven pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses from a display, Kennewick police said. The pairs have a value of more than $1,200.
The thief then strolled out the door, police said.
The man had a beard and wore a hat, T-shirt and jeans.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about him is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
