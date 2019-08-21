Kennewick crash paints intersection white

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash at a major Kennewick intersection hurt one person and left a coat of white paint across a newly paved street.

Police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Olympia Street and 10th Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. where they found a Subaru and pickup collided. The pickup belonged to a painting company and was carrying a load of paint that it left spread across the road, Kennewick police said on Facebook.

One of the drivers was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for nearly two hours while crews cleaned up the spilled paint.

The crash comes less than a month after a new asphalt was put across the intersection. Crews recently put new lines on the road.

The recent work was not lost on the people who spotted the post on Facebook and many noted the road was just finished.