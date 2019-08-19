Crime
Oregon man’s online investigation ends in Pasco’s Walmart parking lot
Amateur detective work into a stolen Portland motorcycle ended in a late-night meeting in the Pasco Walmart.
The owner of the motorcycle had been monitoring online “for sale” sites in the Northwest for weeks before he spotted what he suspected was his motorcycle, said Pasco police.
It was listed on the Tri-Cities Facebook Marketplace, according to police.
The owner had a friend text the seller, so the seller could not match his name to the registration.
The seller admitted he did not have a title or registration but had applied for them and could mail it to the buyer after the sale.
They arranged to meet in the Walmart parking lot at 11 p.m. Friday.
Not only was the owner of the stolen bike waiting in the lot, but so were the Pasco police.
The 2004 Kawasaki ZX10R matched the information in the police report filed with the Portland police. The only difference was the license plate had been switched.
Arvin Michael Zahn, 29, of Pasco, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Franklin County jail.
