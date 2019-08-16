Crime

2 men hurt in Highway 12 crash near Two Rivers Park

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Pasco, WA

Two Kennewick men were hurt after an early Friday morning crash on Highway 12.

Eh Mwee, 29, of Kennewick, was driving east shortly after 5 a.m. in a Toyota Camry near Two Rivers Park just outside of Burbank, the Washington State Patrol said. Mwee turned left heading toward Dodd Road and ran into a Chevy Cavalier heading west on the highway.

Mwee and the Cavalier’s driver, Michael J. Iverson, 35, of Kennewick, were taken to Lourdes Medical Center. Mwee has been released, and Iverson is in stable condition.

The WSP cited Mwee for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  