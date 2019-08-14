Crime
Man breaks roommate’s jaw, then triggers a standoff in Kennewick, say deputies
A 38-year-old man is in jail after allegedly breaking his roommate’s jaw and triggering a five-hour standoff with police in Kennewick.
Jorge Garcia allegedly attacked his roommate during an argument at their home on the 5000 block of Arrowhead Avenue, said Benton County Cpl. Dan Korten.
The attack left the victim with a cut to his neck and a broken jaw, said officials.
Deputies initially believed Garcia had a machete, so they surrounding the home and called in the Tri-City Regional SWAT team.
Garcia refused to come out until he was caught trying to sneak out a backdoor at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Garcia was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.
