Mom and 2 kids were hurt in a head-on near Benton City. Their dog didn’t make it

A woman and her two children were hurt in a crash on Old Inland Empire Highway outside of Benton City. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Two kids were flown to Spokane after a late night crash between Benton City and Prosser.

A 37-year-old woman was driving east on Old Inland Empire Highway with her two kids, 6 and 2, when she spotted a pair of headlights heading straight for her, said Benton County sheriff’s Cpl. Dan Korten.

She wasn’t able to move over in time and the two cars slammed hit head-on. The mom was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital and her two children were flown to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The kids are now in stable condition, Korten said Wednesday afternoon. However, their family dog that died in the crash.

The 33-year-old man driving the other car was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and later released.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the man was on the wrong side of the road.