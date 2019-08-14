Kennewick police sweep through apartment complex after armed man threatens clerk

Kennewick police responded to the Maverik gas station on Clearwater Avenue after a clerk reported that he was threatened by a man with a gun. Tri-City Herald

A man with a gun, who threatened a Kennewick gas station employee, triggered a search through an apartment complex Wednesday.

Several details remain unclear but there were reports of a man having a disagreement with a clerk at the Maverik gas station on Clearwater Avenue and then pulling out a gun. Two other people may have been with him, according to initial reports.

Kennewick Officer Craig Hanson said the suspect showed the gun before heading into the nearby apartment complex.

Police searched the Wendover Apartments. At least one person had been detained.

Officers partially blocked the entrance to the gas station while they investigated.