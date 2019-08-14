15-year-old hospitalized after wrecking on speeding dirt bike in Finley

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after his dirt bike slammed into a pickup truck while the teen was trying to pass it in Finley.

The motorcyclist was speeding east on Bowles Road at 7:45 p.m. on a Honda trail bike when he tried to pass a Ford 150, said the Washington State Patrol.

The teen was not ready for the truck to turn left, and he rammed the side of the truck near South 2187 PR Southeast.

The teen, whose name was not released, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital, but his condition on Wednesday was not immediately available.

He was wearing his helmet.

The pickup driver was not hurt.