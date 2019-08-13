A suspected crook fell asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car. He woke up to Pasco police

Pasco police found a stolen gun inside of a car that was taken from Toppenish and found on Douglas Avenue. Pasco Police Department

A suspected crook made it easy for Pasco police after falling asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car.

A person living near the 100 block of North Douglas Avenue called police after he noticed an unfamiliar Mustang parked on his street at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Pasco police said on Facebook.

When Officer Matt Griffin arrived, he found the car was reported stolen from Toppenish.

Griffin soon spotted the driver, Wilbert Sanchez, 27, taking a nap with his seat belt still on. As officers were arresting Sanchez, they noticed a pistol case among the other items inside the car.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police got a search warrant and learned the pistol had been taken in Yakima.

Sanchez was booked into the Franklin County jail on investigation of possession of a stolen car.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 509-628-0333 or email Griffin at griffin@pasco-wa.gov. People should reference PP19-25033.