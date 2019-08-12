Hanford worker dies 11 days after head-on crash with teen driver. He was the 2nd to die

A 15-year-old girl died in a crash about two miles east of the Vernita Bridge. Google Maps

A Hanford worker has died from injuries he received in a crash Aug. 1 when he and his wife were driving to work.

Kenneth “Ros” Crawford, 65, of Mesa, died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle at 12: 30 p.m. Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He was the second person in the crash to die.

Crawford, who worked on the crane and rigging team for Mission Support Alliance at the Hanford nuclear reservation, and his wife, Karen Crawford, 62, were driving to work that day. She also works for MSA.

They were a month from retiring, according to Mission Support Alliance officials.

The Crawfords were on Highway 24 close to the Vernita Bridge over the Columbia River when their car collided with an oncoming car shortly after 5 a.m. Aug. 1.

Felix Rangel Diaz, 18, of Mattawa, was driving a Honda Fit northeast on the highway across the Hanford Reach National Monument.

Witnesses said he kept trying to pass traffic on the two-lane road that runs through south Grant County, north Benton County and into Adams County.

He was about 16 miles east of Mattawa when he tried to pass a semi truck, according to WSP investigators.

His Honda hit the Crawford’s Chrysler PT Cruiser, which was headed southwest.

The Honda burst into flames and Diaz’s passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Mattawa, died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Both of the Crawfords were airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland initially and Diaz was taken to the Richland hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.