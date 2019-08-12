A surprise awaits the thief who stole a wallet from this gas station

How to tell if the money you have is real Let this video from uscurrency.gov help you understand the main security features across all U.S. banknotes to help quickly, easily, and discreetly determine if a note is genuine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Let this video from uscurrency.gov help you understand the main security features across all U.S. banknotes to help quickly, easily, and discreetly determine if a note is genuine.

A thief who stole a wallet from a Moses Lake Shell gas station may be in for a surprise.

He reached through an open window of the closed business to grab a wallet off the counter, Moses Lake police reported Monday morning.

But it wasn’t just any wallet.

It was stuffed with fake cash used to train employees.

A bystander saw what was happening and chased the thief.

He got back the wallet, but it was empty. The thief had already taken the counterfeit money.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call 509-762-1160.