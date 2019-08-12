Shots fired near Kennewick park and retirement center Monday morning

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Police are looking for help tracking down who was shooting a gun near a Kennewick park and assisted living center on Monday.

Shots were fired early in the morning on the 2800 block of West Hood Avenue, according to Kennewick police reports.

The block is just west of Hawthorne Park on North Ely Place and near retirement and assisted living centers.

Police found spent shell casings after they responded to a 911 call of possible gunfire.

The shots all were apparently fired into the air, said police reports. No injuries or property damage were found.

Any witnesses are asked to call 509-628-0333. You also may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477.