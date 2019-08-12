Crime
Shots fired near Kennewick park and retirement center Monday morning
Police are looking for help tracking down who was shooting a gun near a Kennewick park and assisted living center on Monday.
Shots were fired early in the morning on the 2800 block of West Hood Avenue, according to Kennewick police reports.
The block is just west of Hawthorne Park on North Ely Place and near retirement and assisted living centers.
Police found spent shell casings after they responded to a 911 call of possible gunfire.
The shots all were apparently fired into the air, said police reports. No injuries or property damage were found.
Any witnesses are asked to call 509-628-0333. You also may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477.
