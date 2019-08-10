Deputies say a speedy motorcycle rider tried to escape. Then he made their search really easy

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

A 34-year-old man escaped from police Saturday only to walk right back up to deputies who were searching for him.

Benton County deputies said they spotted Jason A. Murphy, 34, riding a motorcycle without a helmet on Columbia Drive and planned to talk to him about it. But when he spotted them, he hit the gas and sped down Columbia Drive, weaving around traffic, and turning toward Pasco, the sheriff’s office said.

Along the way, he slammed into a car and barely avoided hitting a bus, Cpl. Dan Korten said. He later told investigators he got his foot caught in the wheel well as well.

Deputies estimated he reached speeds of 100 mph as he crossed the cable bridge.

“I’m really glad that he was OK,” Korten said.

The deputies didn’t chase him but did keep an eye on where he was. They were joined in the search by Pasco police officers. As deputies were searching in the area around Fiesta Foods, Murphy approached them.

While he initially denied being the rider, he eventually admitted to it, Korten said. He told deputies he ran because his license had been suspended.

He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital to be evaluated and was then booked into the Benton County jail for reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and failure to obey a police officer.

People helped them track down the motorcycle near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Shoshone Street.

The help from Pasco police and residents was invaluable in the search, Korten said.