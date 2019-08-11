He was charged in 2017 of raping a Tri-Cities teen. Police finally nab him in another state

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A 40-year-old man who’s been on the run for more than two years is now behind bars in Kennewick for allegedly raping a young teen girl.

Jason L. Moon was captured recently in Arizona on a nationwide warrant out of Benton County Superior Court.

During a Friday hearing, a judge set bail at $25,000.

Moon is scheduled for trial Sept. 30 on one count of third-degree rape of a child.

Court documents state that Moon had a relationship with the girl for more than a year from 2014 to 2015.

It came to light when the girl was out of town and her parents discovered her journal.

The teen “was writing about a sexual affair she had been having with the defendant,” and even described one time when she snuck out of her parents’ house to have sex with Moon, documents said.

The girl reportedly told investigators that she initiated the relationship with Moon.

However, the girl added that Moon was aware of her young age at the time and that it was illegal, court documents said.

She claimed she was in love with Moon and that the two frequently met up to have sex, documents said.

Moon was charged in May 2017 but failed to appear in court on a summons, online records show.

An arrest warrant was issued, then amended to the nationwide status in April 2018 after prosecutors got word Moon had left the state.