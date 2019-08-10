Woman shot by police near Pasco is out of hospital. Attempted murder, other charges added

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

A woman is out of the hospital and in jail after last week’s standoff with police on the Snake River bridge near Pasco.

Two Washington State Patrol troopers and a Franklin County deputy opened fire at Amanda Warren, 38, of Walla Walla, following a harrowing three-county chase that ended with her stopped on Highway 12.

She was treated by medics at the scene, and was in the hospital until Thursday evening. After her release, she was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail.

Prosecutors added a host of charges when she appeared in court on Friday, including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and a second count of residential burglary, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was already charged with attempting to elude police, possessing a stolen vehicle and residential burglary.

Her bail is set at $602,100

High-speed chase

Warren is accused of leading police on a pair of chases that reached speeds of 100 mph after beating a College Place man, stealing his Prius and then breaking into a Waitsburg home. Investigators said it looked like someone grabbed guns from the house before fleeing.

The second chase started in Columbia County, and continued through Burbank and into Franklin County before it turned back toward the Snake River. Along with driving the wrong direction on Highway 12, Warren caused at least one crash in Burbank.

Police were able to force her to stop near the bridge. When they spotted her with a rifle, WSP Troopers James Stairet and Cody Mueller and Franklin County sheriff’s Sgt. Marcus Connor opened fire, hitting her several times.

She barricaded herself in the car and Tri-City Regional SWAT team members and WSP SWAT pulled her out and took her into custody.