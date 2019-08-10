Crime

Motorcyclist hospitalized after Highway 397 crash south of Finley

A Kennewick man was hurt and flown to Spokane after crashing on Highway 397 near Finley
A Kennewick man was hurt and flown to Spokane after crashing on Highway 397 near Finley Benton County Sheriff's Office
Kennewick, WA

A motorcycle rider was rushed to a hospital after hitting a concrete barrier on Highway 397 near Finley.

Kristopher R. Kienel, 30, of Kennewick, was heading north on the highway when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle between Finley and Morton roads around 9:20 p.m. Friday, the Washington State Patrol said. He veered across the highway and slammed into a barrier.

He was airlifted to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center, a family member said on Facebook. His condition was not immediately available. The family member said he had broken bones and internal injuries.

Kienel was wearing a helmet.

Investigators believe he was driving too fast for the conditions, the state patrol said.

The crash closed the highway for about an hour.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  