Crime
Motorcyclist hospitalized after Highway 397 crash south of Finley
A motorcycle rider was rushed to a hospital after hitting a concrete barrier on Highway 397 near Finley.
Kristopher R. Kienel, 30, of Kennewick, was heading north on the highway when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle between Finley and Morton roads around 9:20 p.m. Friday, the Washington State Patrol said. He veered across the highway and slammed into a barrier.
He was airlifted to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center, a family member said on Facebook. His condition was not immediately available. The family member said he had broken bones and internal injuries.
Kienel was wearing a helmet.
Investigators believe he was driving too fast for the conditions, the state patrol said.
The crash closed the highway for about an hour.
